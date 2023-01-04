At the Museum of Veterans and Military History in Vilonia, there are a couple of different kinds of practice landmines as well as a WWII era mine detector.

There’s a practice mine in the Afghanistan display – placed there by a veteran who was injured by a similar, but real one, during his deployment. The museum also has on display a replica M18A1 Claymore, commonly used in Vietnam as part of an ambush situation, in the LZ Green room.

