“Murder Mystery 2” is a sequel to the 2019 whodunit-comedy directed by Jeremy Garelick (director of “The Wedding Ringer”) and once again written by James Vanderbilt (writer of “Zodiac” and Scream 5 and 6).

Jennifer Aniston and Adam Sandler return as Nick and Audrey Spitz, who are now full-time detectives struggling to get their private detective agency off the ground. After getting an invite to the the Maharaja’s (once again played by Adeel Akhtar) wedding, they find themselves at the center of an international abduction when the groom gets kidnapped at his own wedding.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.