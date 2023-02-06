The Mosaic Templars Cultural Center will host an exhibit opening and reception for “The Arc of Justice: The Life and Legacy of S.A. Jones,” on Feb. 16 at MTCC, 501 W. 9th St., in Little Rock. Doors open at 5 p.m. and the exhibit begins at 5:30 p.m. The exhibit opening and reception are free and open to the public.

The exhibit will explore the life of Scipio Africanus Jones, a prominent lawyer in Little Rock during the late 1800s and early 1900s.

