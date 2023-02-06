The Mosaic Templars Cultural Center will host an exhibit opening and reception for “The Arc of Justice: The Life and Legacy of S.A. Jones,” on Feb. 16 at MTCC, 501 W. 9th St., in Little Rock. Doors open at 5 p.m. and the exhibit begins at 5:30 p.m. The exhibit opening and reception are free and open to the public.
The exhibit will explore the life of Scipio Africanus Jones, a prominent lawyer in Little Rock during the late 1800s and early 1900s.
S.A. Jones was born to an enslaved woman, Jemmima Jones, in 1863 near Tulip in Dallas County. Jones completed his primary education around Tulip, but later graduated from Walden Seminary (now Philander Smith College) and Bethel Institute (now Shorter College). He studied law and taught public school for four years, after which his credentials were accepted by the Arkansas Supreme Court in 1900 and the U.S. Supreme Court in 1905.
Jones remained in Little Rock and practiced law throughout the rest of his life. His most significant case came in 1919, when he was hired by the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) to defend 12 Black men sentenced to death in what has come to be known as the Elaine Massacre. By 1925, all 12 of the defendants had been released. Jones worked throughout his life to end racial violence and work for equality until his death in 1943. (Source: Encyclopedia of Arkansas)
“The Arc of Justice: The Life and Legacy of S.A. Jones” will focus on Jones’ work both in and out of the courtroom and will provide guests a comprehensive look at his accomplishments.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.