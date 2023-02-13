The Arkansas Grown program, administered through the Arkansas Department of Agriculture, partnered with several Arkansas agricultural associations and organizations to host the first Arkansas Grown Conference and Expo in Little Rock recently.
The conference was open to all parties interested in Arkansas’ agriculture industry and focused on farmers and producers who grow for the local food system. The four-day event consisted of general sessions with keynote speakers, workshops, off-site farm tours, networking opportunities and a vendor trade show with representatives from more than 70 businesses and organizations.
Evening events at the Sunset Lodge at Rusty Tractor Vineyard and the University of Arkansas Pulaski Tech Culinary Arts and Hospitality Management Institute showcased Arkansas Grown food and alcoholic beverages. More than 400 individuals attended the conference.
“The Arkansas Department of Agriculture was fortunate to partner with Arkansas organizations and associations to host the first Arkansas Grown Conference and Expo,” Secretary of Agriculture Wes Ward said. “This event served as an excellent opportunity for our farmers to connect with each other and with organizations that provide resources and opportunities that support our state’s largest industry.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.