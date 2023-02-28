More than 200 to participate in SeaPerch Challenge

An estimated 200 students will represent 61 teams from 12 counties at the Arkansas SeaPerch Challenge on Friday.

The Electric Cooperatives of Arkansas and Arkansas 4-H will host the 2023 Arkansas SeaPerch Challenge, an underwater robotics competition, Friday at the University of Arkansas – Little Rock Aquatic Center.

An estimated 200 students will represent 61 teams from 12 counties at the event. Event participation has grown by more than 400 percent since 2016.

