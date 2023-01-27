‘Missing” is a screenlife mystery-thriller that’s a spiritual sequel to 2018’s “Searching” written and directed by Nicholas D. Johnson and Will Merrick (who both previously served as editors for the first film) and co-written by Aneesh Chaganty and Sev Ohanian (the director and writer of the first film).

This installment stars Storm Reid (“A Wrinkle in Time” and “The Invisible Man”) as June Allen, who, after her mother disappears while on vacation in Colombia with her new boyfriend, creatively uses all the latest technology at her fingertips to try and find her before it’s too late.

