The Miss Arkansas preliminary for central Arkansas will be held in Searcy on Saturday at the Searcy High School Performing Arts Center.
“This is the second time that Searcy has hosted the event,” Executive Director Nancy Thompson said.
Master of ceremonies include Tiffeny Thompson Crow of Conway and former Arkansas Gov. Mike Beebe of Searcy.
“This competition has become one of the top scholarship providers for teen girls and young women in the United States,” Thompson said. “Each year, along with its state and local organizations, [the competition] makes available millions in cash and tuition assistance. This assistance is not just for the handful of young women who are the winners but is available to thousands of young women who compete at the national, state and local competitions as well.
“Participating in the Miss Arkansas system not only helps you pay for college and prepare for a career, but it also provides an opportunity to gain additional life experience, working on issues of importance to society, enhancing your personal and professional skills and developing your performance-related and other talents.”
The organization believes that education is key to a person’s success.
“We are proud to be able to assist so many outstanding young ladies achieve their educational goals and dreams,” Thompson said.
Choreographers include Ryan Williams, owner of Irby’s Dance Studio and Emily Hambuchen, Matthew Larson and Olivia Wilson.
“Without our sponsors, businesses who have donated and provided gifts and our choreographers and volunteers, this scholarship competition would not be possible,” Thompson said.
Seventeen candidates will compete for the title of Miss Central Arkansas and Miss Central Arkansas’ Outstanding Teen.
Those competing include Central Arkansas teen candidates Addison O’Connell of Searcy, Phelan Burge of Little Rock, Allie Bell of Conway, Rylee Smith of Conway, Sadie Bomar of Vilonia and Bryana Hammock of Benton; and Miss Central Arkansas candidates Lydia Black (Harding University) of Kilgore, Texas, Hannah Gordon (Hendrix College) of Conway, Anna Grace Haley (Harding University) of Tuscaloosa, Ala., Catherine Kensley Flynn (Ouachita Baptist University) of Cabot, Alexis Adams (DeWitt High) of Gillett, Emma Park (University of Central Arkansas) of Somerville,Tenn., Caroline Taylor (UCA/Baptist Health College) of White Hall, and Abigail Davis (University of Central Arkansas) of Little Rock.
The reigning Miss Arkansas, Whitney Williams of Conway, Miss Central Arkansas Haley Morton of Sheridan and Miss Central Arkansas’ Outstanding Teen Haley Shourd of Conway will be entertaining with their talent, plus the candidates from all over central Arkansas.
“It will be a fun evening for everyone who attends,” Thompson said.
The event begins at 7 p.m. Tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for students and are available at the door.
