Ninety-two women from around the state will take the stage at the Robinson Performance Hall in Little Rock on Sunday-Saturday vying to become the next Miss Arkansas and Miss Arkansas Outstanding Teen.
Competition kicks off on Sunday with the Private Official Arrival Ceremonies, which will take place at the Arkansas Capitol. Though the event is closed to the public, friends and family can watch online via missarkansas.org with the 41 Miss Arkansas Outstanding Teen candidates arriving at 1 p.m. and the 51 Miss Arkansas candidates arriving at 2:30 p.m.
Candidates will spend the next few days in rehearsals for their on-stage performances and competing in private interview with panel of judges.
Competition will continue throughout the week with preliminaries taking place Wednesday through Friday. The Miss Arkansas Outstanding Teen preliminary competitions will begin at 2:30 p.m. each afternoon. The Miss Arkansas preliminary competition will begin at 7 p.m. each evening.
The crowning of Miss Arkansas Outstanding Teen 2021 will take place June 19 beginning at 1 p.m. The crowning of Miss Arkansas 2021 will also take place that Saturday beginning at 7 p.m.
All competitions will be held at the Robinson Performance Hall in Little Rock and will feature reigning Miss Arkansas Darynne Dahlem of Greenwood and Miss Arkansas Outstanding Teen Sarah Cate Lay of Little Rock along with more than 130 Diamond State Princesses and Princes from around the state.
Tickets for the preliminary competition and crowning can be purchased at ticketmaster.com.
For those unable to attend the competitions in person, each of the preliminary competitions and the finals for both Miss Arkansas Outstanding Teen and Miss Arkansas will be streamed on the official website, missarkansas.org. On June 19, the finals of Miss Arkansas 2021 will be live on KATV beginning at 7 p.m.
“This year we will have the largest group of candidates to ever compete on the stage for over $215,000 in scholarships,” said Miss Arkansas Executive Director Jessie Ward Bennett. “We are so thankful for the generous supporters and volunteers within this program that make these opportunities possible for these young women from right here in Arkansas. We hope our state will join us live at Robinson Performance Hall, watch on TV or online at missarkansas.org and support these amazing young women.”
More information on the 2021 Miss Candidates can be found at: www.missarkansas.org/contestants.htm. Information on 2021 Teen Candidates can be found at www.missarkansasot.org/candidates.htm.
