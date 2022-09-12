Minestrone Soup

- 2 large carrots diced or 3 small carrots
- 1 small onion diced (1/2 large onion)
- 6 celery stalks and leaves diced
- 2 cloves garlic minced or 1 large clove
- 1 bunch kale torn or chopped into bite-size pieces
- 15 oz can dice tomatoes
- 15 oz can brown beans or white northern beans
- 15 oz can red kidney beans or cannellini
- 15 oz can black beans
- 1/2 cup dry pasta
- 1 tbsp olive oil
- 46 oz tomato juice
- 2 cups water* or 6 cups
- 32 oz broth or 2 teaspoons better than bouillon or 2 cubs bouillon and adjust water*
- Salt and pepper to taste
Directions: In a Dutch oven on medium high heat: saute carrots, onion, celery, kale and garlic in olive oil until veggies are tender but not brown. Add the rest of the ingredients except pasta. Taste for seasoning. Bring to boil. Then add pasta. Cook until pasta is tender. Lower heat to simmer.
