Millan Burrow Memorial Scholarship established at ASU-Beebe

Arkansas State University-Beebe, along with the family of Millan Burrow, gathered at Burrow’s Drug Store in Beebe recently to establish the Millan Burrow Memorial Scholarship.
The recipient must be a Beebe High School student, with a 2.5 grade-point average or higher, demonstrate community service, be enrolled as a freshman at ASU-Beebe and be considered a full-time student, with an emphasis in pharmacy technology, pre-pharmacy, medical lab technology, veterinary technology or health sciences majors.
The scholarship is named in honor of the Burrow family patriarch, pharmacist Millan Burrow, who purchased the pharmacy in May 1966. The pharmacy was located where the Beebe Public Schools bus garage is today, off of Center Street near downtown. In 1971, Millan Burrow’s son, Joe, joined as a pharmacist and in 1974, the name was changed from Brook’s Drug to Burrow’s Drug Store.
In 2000, the store moved to its U.S. Highway 64 location and will celebrate 55 years in business this month. Millan Burrow’s grandson, pharmacist Todd Burrow, became owner in 2014. In addition, Todd Burrow’s grandmother, Kathryn, his mother, Myra and his wife, Lee Ann, have each taken care of bookkeeping duties over the years.
Millan Burrow was actively involved in the Kiwanis organization and served on several community business and financial boards, as well as professional organizations. He was also an active member of the Beebe First United Methodist Church.
Burrow’s Drug Store was named the 2020 Beebe Chamber of Commerce Small Business of the year, and was also a finalist in The Daily Citizen‘s Reader’s Choice poll 2020.
If anyone would like to contribute to the scholarship, contact the Advancement Office at ASU-Beebe at (501) 882-8855.
The deadline to apply for private scholarships for 2021 is June 15. Applicants can view more information at the following link: www.giveasub.com/scholarship.
