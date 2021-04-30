Mike and Mary Ann Jackson Hancock of Searcy announce their 50th wedding anniversary. The couple were married April 30, 1971, in Harrison by Rev. Gary Johnson. They have one son, Justin Jon Hancock and wife Jennifer. They have two grandchildren, Peyton Lane Hancock and Gabriella Claire Hancock.
A reception will be held Sunday from 2-4 p.m. at First Community Bank Banquet Room, 800 E. Beebe-Capps Expressway in Searcy.
The couple requests no gifts.
