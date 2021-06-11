Mickayla West and Dillon Rea announce their engagement and upcoming wedding.
Mickayla is the daughter of Michael and Joy West of Searcy and Dillon is the son of Vernon and Toni Rea of Searcy. Both are 2018 Searcy High School graduates and are currently attending the University of Central Arkansas.
The couple plan to wed June 19, 2021, at 2 p.m. at First Baptist Church in Searcy.
