You’ve been jonesin for a true sports car – a two-seater like the 911, Ferrari 812 or Lotus Exige, but six figures and nearby maintenance don’t fit the budget yet. You’re not alone and fortunately, there is a worthy substitute at a fraction of the coin that’s been on the scene for more than three decades.
Enter the Mazda MX-5 Miata, a spirited rear-wheel drive, six-speed manual or automatic that makes driving a fun experience. We spent a week with the top-of-the-line Grand Touring model all the while looking for excuses to run errands and give curious neighbors a demo ride.
The fourth-generation model will not set any speed records but its high-revving 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine delivers an exhilarating ride, sits low to the ground with a near-zero center of gravity and will reach 60 mph in a respectable 5.8 seconds.
Aficionados will recall a Miata rival that could have changed the landscape with the 1999 debut of Honda’s S2000, a sleek two-seater that packed more punch off the line with 240 ponies compared with Miata’s 181.
Its 10-year run added a spiffed-up body kit in a Club Racer, stiffer suspension and wider wheels. While it’s base price topped Miata’s by $5-7k at around $35,000, these classic cars are commanding upwards of $65,000 today. Honda decided to drop the S2000 following 2009 sales declines, giving Mazda officials cause for celebration ever since.
Miata’s are available in Sport, Club and Grand Touring trims with prices ranging from $28,700 to high $30s depending on your penchant for creature comforts.
Know than cargo room is stingy and if you are traveling with luggage, another set of wheels would be in order. The quick-release soft top fits in a slim compartment ahead of the trunk area that has 4.6 cubic feet – enough for a small grocery run but not much else.
Cabin storage is also tight aside from two form-fitting Recaro sport seats that keep driver and passenger firmly in place. With no glove box or center console, there is a small opening behind the gear shift for car manuals.
Two removable cupholders are mounted to the rear and are barely reachable; however, one cupholder can be placed in the passenger wheel well if room permits.
In our independent testing, we were impressed with quick acceleration through the gears and smooth downshifts from the naturally aspirated engine. Steering was precise. Handling in turns is Miata’s strong suit and new this year is Kinematic Posture Control.
Mazda says KPC improves handling by applying brake pressure on the inner rear wheel while cornering, improving stability by reducing body roll.
Our Grand Touring trim included a full safety suite of driver assists, upgraded interior and exterior with a lengthy warranty. Aluminum body panels and frame components help reduce weight distribution to near even.
We did notice road noise at highway speeds but a Bose sound system helped tune out this irritation. Climate, entertainment and navigation controls are within driver reach and easy to adjust.
2022 Mazda MX-5 Miata Grand Touring
Engine: 2.0-liter, four-cylinder, 181 horsepower.
EPA rated mileage: 26 city, 34 highway, 29 combined.
Assembled: Hiroshima, Japan. U.S. /Canadian parts content – 0 percent. Major source of foreign parts, Japan – 90 percent. Country of origin, engine/transmission, Japan.
Crash test ratings: Neither the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety nor the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration had tested the MX-5 for overall crash protection as of this writing.
Warranty: 3-year/36,000 bumper-to-bumper, 5-year/60,000-mile powertrain.
Contact independent automotive columnist Len Ingrassia at lenscarcorner@comcast.net.
