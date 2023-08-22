KTHV, Channel 11, Chief Meteorologist Tom Brannon will be the master of ceremonies for the Arkansas State University-Beebe “Better Together” Alumni Reunion dinner Sept. 22.
Brannon’s educational journey began at ASU-Beebe in 1985 when he was a student, and he was recognized as ASU-Beebe’s Outstanding Alumni in 2017.
"Brannon’s career has been closely intertwined with meteorology and community engagement," Andrea Cole, ASU-Beebe development officer/major gifts, said. "With a passion for weather and a heart for education, Brannon has been a meteorologist at KTHV 11 for more than two decades.
"Beyond his television role, he actively contributes to educating children about the weather and lends his time to charitable organizations like the Arkansas Food Bank. His dedication extends statewide as he collaborates with numerous groups and nonprofits."
Brannon, his wife, Leigh Ann, and their daughter, Sophia, reside in Little Rock.
“We are excited about Tom Brannon’s participation as our guest and emcee for the evening," Cole said. "His remarkable journey from ASU-Beebe to becoming a chief meteorologist is a true testament to the experience our institution offers."
The reunion will be held Sept. 21-23 beginning with a dinner at 7 p.m. Sept. 22, in the Centennial Bank Gymnasium at the Owen Center on the Beebe campus. Beginning at 5 p.m., attendees can visit and a silent auction will be held. Individual tickets are priced at $50, while tables for eight can be reserved for $375. Attendees are encouraged to purchase their tickets by Sept. 8. Each ticket will receive a commemorative T-shirt.
Throughout the reunion, ASU-Beebe will continue a fundraising campaign to support the naming of the Jeannie Myers Lindsey Basketball Court and overall gym enhancement.
For more information, call (501) 882-3600, or visit www.asub.edu.
