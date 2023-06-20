Merchants and Planters Bank recently announced the promotion of three staff members.
“I’m proud to recognize the accomplishments and professional potential of each of these team members," Jim S. Gowen Jr., president and CEO of Merchants and Planters said. "They represent our organization with integrity and are invested in the success of our bank and our community."
Josh Brandt has been promoted to vice president and branch manager over the Searcy market. Brandt will continue to offer trust and wealth management services in addition to overseeing all lending and banking operations. He has a bachelor’s degree in business management from Arkansas State University in Jonesboro and is a certified trust and fiduciary advisor.
Brandt began his career with Merchants and Planters Bank in August 2011 and "has consistently devoted himself to being a well-versed leader within the organization," Gowen said.
Wanda Mueller has been promoted to manager of the Bookkeeping Department. She holds an associate’s degree in business office technology from Arkansas College of Technology and brings 30 years of experience to the position.
Mueller has been "instrumental in streamlining bookkeeping procedures to make her department more efficient and accurate," Gowen said. "She strives to ensure her team has the knowledge and tools needed to provide excellent customer service at all times."
Abigail Stephens has been promoted to branch coordinator and will assist with the lending and daily operations of the Searcy office. Stephens holds an associate’s degree from Arkansas State University-Beebe and is a lifelong resident of Searcy.
She began her M&P career in October 2021 and "quickly realized her affinity for community banking," Gowen said. "Her banking expertise and the genuine love she has for her community have made her a favorite among customers."
