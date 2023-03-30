For gardeners of all skill levels and ages, Master Gardener plant sales offer a wide variety of plants for purchase.
More than 30 plant sales are taking place across Arkansas in April and May, with one scheduled for Searcy. Proceeds from the sales will benefit local Master Gardener beautification projects and educational programming. Many clubs also offer scholarships to students pursuing plant-related degrees.
Randy Forst, extension consumer horticulture educator for the University of Arkansas System Division of Agriculture, said a large selection of plants will be available at all plant sales, including one-of-a-kind plants from Master Gardeners’ own gardens.
“Most will have a collection of annuals, such as vegetables, including tomatoes, peppers, eggplants and squash, as well as flowers, including petunias, ageratum, vinca, geraniums, zinnias and million bells,” Forst said. “A majority will be selling pass-along plants from their own gardens that are not usually offered to the public – most of these will be considered perennials. Most sales will also have a few houseplants, such as ferns, ficus, sansevieria, scheffleras and plumeria available for purchase.”
The White County Cooperative Extension Service Office, 2400 Landing Road in Searcy, will hold a sale April 15 from 8 a.m.-2 p.m.
Other sales in the state include the following:
April 1: Hot Springs County, 8 a.m., Hot Spring County Fairgrounds.
April 13-15: Howard County, 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 8 a.m.-noon Sunday, Farmers’ Market, 110 S. Washington St., Nashville; and Pulaski County, 9 a.m.-noon each day, Pathfinders Greenhouse, 2520 W. Main St., Jacksonville.
April 14-15: Pulaski County, 9 a.m.-11 a.m. each day, the Little Rock Greenhouse, 7th and Palm Street, Little Rock.
April 15: Johnson County Delta Blooms and Bees Home and Garden Show and Plant Sale, 9 a.m.-3 p.m., White Hall Community Center, 9810 Dollarway Rose Suite 101, White Hall; and Saline County, 8 a.m.-noon, Saline County Fairgrounds, 406 Fairfield Road, Benton.
April 21: Marion County, 7:30 a.m. until sold out, Yellville City Park.
April 22: Philips and Monroe counties, 8 a.m.-2 p.m., Central Delta Depot Museum, 100 W. Cypress St., Brinkley; and Five Rivers, 9 a.m.-2 p.m., Randolph County Fairgrounds, June Simington Building, 2204 N. Thomasville Ave., Pocahontas.
April 28-29: Garland County, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 4831 Malvern Ave., Hot Springs; and St. Francis County, 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Friday, 8 a.m.-noon Saturday, Vandiver Farms, 7596 Arkansas Highway 284 N., Forrest City.
April 29: Arkansas County, 10 a.m.-noon, Arkansas County Fairgrounds, DeWitt; Baxter County, 9 a.m. until all plants are sold, Baxter County Fairgrounds, 1507 Fairgrounds Drive, Mountain Home; Botanical Gardens of the Ozarks Plant Sale, 9 a.m.-4 p.m., Fayetteville, open to the public; Cleburne County, 8 a.m.-1 p.m., 725 S. 4th St., Heber Springs; Craighead County, 8 a.m.-1 p.m., Judd Hill Farmers’ Market on Aggie Road, Jonesboro and Montgomery County, 8 a.m.-1 p.m., Montgomery County Fairgrounds, Mount Ida.
May 6: Pope County, 8 a.m.-noon, Pope County Fairgrounds, 500 S. Knoxville, Russellville; Prairie County, 9 a.m.-noon, Hazen City Park, pavilions in front of Community Center; Stone County, 9 a.m., Stone County Fairgrounds, Park Street, Mountain View; Union County, 8 a.m.-noon, MAD Farmers’ Market, 101 E. Cedar St., El Dorado; and Van Buren County, 9 a.m.-1 p.m., Van Buren County Fairgrounds, 1827 Arkansas Highway 16 E., Clinton.
May 12-13: Crittenden County, 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Friday, 8 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, 12401 Arkansas Highway 70 W., Proctor.
May 13: Drew County, 8 a.m.-11 a.m., Monticello Market in the Park next to the Drew County Courthouse, Monticello; Faulkner County, 8 a.m.-1:30 p.m., Conway Expo Center, 2505 E. Oak St., Conway; Greene County, 8 a.m.-noon, Paragould Community Pavilion/Paragould Farmers’ Market, 201 E. Court St., Paragould; Madison County, 9 a.m.-noon, Fair on the Square, Kingston; and Polk County, 8 a.m.-noon, Polk County Fairgrounds, 156 Polk Road 43, Mena.
May 19-20: Benton County, 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Friday, 8 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday, First United Methodist Church, Benton and Logan County, “First pick” sale on Friday, 4 p.m.-6:30 p.m., Saturday, 8 a.m.-1 p.m., First National Bank Paris Community Center, Main Street, Paris
