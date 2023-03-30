For gardeners of all skill levels and ages, Master Gardener plant sales offer a wide variety of plants for purchase.

More than 30 plant sales are taking place across Arkansas in April and May, with one scheduled for Searcy. Proceeds from the sales will benefit local Master Gardener beautification projects and educational programming. Many clubs also offer scholarships to students pursuing plant-related degrees.

