Latest e-Edition
Latest News
- Searcy Police Department presents awards
- Ken Bridges: Lt. Col. Robert Hite was famed veteran of Doolittle's Raid
- For the record - Jan. 2, 2021
- Area schools among finalists
- Kenneth Mills: Being thankful during difficult times
- Tommy Jackson: Looking back at 2015 when Luke Bryan was taught respect
- Masonic Lodge promotes member, elects officers
- Randy Zinn: A new beginning
Community Calendar
Most Popular
Articles
- Searcy 36-year-old facing charges for reportedly trying to kill police officer
- Searcy homicides at unusually high seven as year nears end
- 12 homicides in White County in 2020 include four worked by sheriff's office
- Three reportedly threatened with gun in September at Searcy motel
- Searcy 22-year-old officially charged after breaking juvenile's nose after near-accident
- Sentence starts for former Camp Wyldewood director convicted of video voyeurism
- Searcy 24-year-old charged for fighting off, fleeing from deputy
- Searcy School Board told competitive salary range for next superintendent $180,000-$190,000
- White County Circuit Judge Craig Hannah rules Unity Health tax exempt
- White County swearing in 1st two elected female JPs Sunday
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.