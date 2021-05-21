Multi-Dove award-winning and multi-Grammy-nominated trio, The Martins will perform at Valley Baptist Church, 3328 Arkansas Highway 36, on June 6 at 6 p.m.
Siblings Judy, Jonathan and Joyce Martin grew up in rural Hamburg. Music from the group has been played on the radio and they have performed at the Grand Ole Opry and the White House, as well as concert halls, auditoriums and churches nationwide.
During the 1990s, The Martins rose to national and international success, showcasing their harmonies before an array of audiences, from Bill Gaither’s multi-award-winning Homecoming Video and Concert Series to the White House to Carnegie Hall. Over the years, the trio garnered eight Dove Awards from the Gospel Music Association, three Grammy nominations and multiple hit songs.
After nearly a decade of pursuing individual music careers, the trio reunited in 2010 and released their first new recording in 10 years, New Day, produced by Jay DeMarcus (Rascal Flatts).
In 2014, The Martins joined arranger Lari Goss and longtime friends and producers, Michael English, David Phelps and Matthew Holt to record a new a cappella hymns project. The recording, simply titled “A Cappella,” was released in May 2014. The recording earned the group a Grammy nomination for Best Roots Gospel Album, as well as the Dove Award nomination for Inspirational Album of the Year from the Gospel Music Association.
The Martins returned to the recording studio to produce their latest recording, “Still Standing,” released in July 2018 under the Gaither Music Group label. This recording, which received the 2019 Grammy nomination for Best Roots Gospel Album, showcased their arrangements produced by Gordon Mote.
For more information, call (501) 268-7501 or visit www.martinsonline.com or www.valleyb.church.
