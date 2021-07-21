The Communications Group, a full-service marketing and PR firm based in Little Rock, has brought in Jeriah Brumfield as public relations intern.
Brumfield is a senior at Harding University, where she manages public relations for the Harding Black Student Association and academics and serves as student life editor for the Harding Petit Jean Yearbook. Brumfield will graduate in May 2022 with a Bachelor of Arts in integrated marketing communications.
In her role, Brumfield supports the account service team, helping manage social media, public relations and digital marketing campaigns.
Brumfield has experience in digital marketing, news writing, diversity and inclusion, and project management. The CGXperience is unique in that it is an internship tailored to the interests and abilities of each selected candidate. During her internship, Brumfield will focus on developing her skills in digital marketing, news writing, DE&I and project management.
“Jeriah’s integrated marketing studies have equipped her with a unique skill-set,” agency founder and President Dan Cowling said. “She is a passionate communicator and critical thinker, which is an asset to ComGroup.”
In addition to her role at ComGroup, Brumfield is studying pursuing certification as a licensed real estate agent. She is an active member of Sylvan Hills Church of Christ in Sherwood.
