Can you name two things the towns listed below have in common? I’ll give you a clue ... first is the relative anonymity most of them have, while second is the fact that these locales were home to some pretty well known country music stars. Let’s take a look ...
Don’t know whether or not Bold, Texas, is the place where Little Jimmy Dickens started putting his chewing gum on the bedpost every night, but nonetheless that tiny hamlet claims Little Jimmy as one of their own.
Tioga, Texas, gave birth to “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer” you say? Well, sort of anyway, because that’s the home of noted actor, singer, songwriter Gene Autry.
The Lone Star State also was home to another of country’s most legendary stars, the great George Jones who called Saratoga, Texas, home.
Blue Lick, Ky., produced the great Red Foley of “Chattanooga Shoe Shine” fame.
Butcher Hollow, Ky., may well be the most recognizable of these places, being the home of Hall of Famer Loretta Lynn.
Niagra, Ky., produced everybody’s favorite grandpa ... the great Grandpa Jones.
The moon must have been blue in Rosine, Ky., because that’s where Bill Monroe the singer of that great song called home.
Murval, Texas, may or may not have been the inspiration that led to Tex Ritter’s classic “Hillbilly Heaven.” What a great song.
Sledge, Miss., turned out one of the greatest of all time ... pretty fair baseball player, even better country singer, the great Charley Pride.
Crisp, Texas, was the home of Hall of Famer Ernest Tubb, singer of the iconic, “Walking the Floor Over You.”
Bob Wills, who shot to fame with his legendary band the Texas Playboys, came from Koose, Texas.
Yes, small towns often produce great musicians, and the state of Arkansas has seen two of the biggest country performers of all time, Glen Campbell and Johnny Cash, emerge from Delight and Kingsland, respectively.
But the greats don’t always come from small towns since Kenny Rogers, one of the all-time bests, hailed from Houston.
Tommy Jackson is a former newspaper editor who writes a weekly entertainment column. Contact him at tommyjackson1a@yahoo.com.
