Matthews International Corp. announced recently that it is expanding its operations in Searcy.
The expansion will add approximately 15,000 square feet to Matthews’ existing Searcy facility, while growing its manufacturing capabilities. “Matthews International Corp.’s consideration to invest in the community by expanding its Searcy operations is good news for Arkansas,” state Secretary of Commerce Mike Preston said.
As part of its expansion, Matthews will add new manufacturing equipment into its existing metal-casting operations, which produces bronze memorials and other cast metal products, primarily for the death care industry as part of the Matthews Memorialization Group.
“We are pleased to be expanding our operations in Searcy,” said Matthews Memorialization Group President Steve Gackenbach.
“These jobs will go a long way in improving the quality of life for the residents in the area,” said Searcy Mayor Kyle Osborne. Headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pa., Matthews Memorialization is part of Matthews International Corp.
