Lee E. Hayes, a 72-year resident of Beebe, will be celebrating his 95th birthday Wednesday.
Hayes is a World War II veteran who enlisted Aug. 6, 1944, right after he graduated from high school in Fayetteville. He was in the U.S. Army Air Corps. He served for 27 months before the war ended.
Hayes was a young man excited to enlist and serve his country. “In my heart I knew this was a decision I had to fulfill,” he said.
He was stationed at Shepard Field in Texas, Scott Field in Illinois, Kerns Air Base in Salt Lake City and Hickam Field in Honolulu.
Although Hayes did not remain in the military, he sais he remains steadfast to his commitment and the blessings he received serving.
“I met wonderful people and the entire experience has remained a catalyst in his life even today,” he said.
One of the things Hayes is very proud of is he was able to be part of the G.I. Bill program and when he returned home to Arkansas, he completed a degree in business at the University of Arkansas, an accomplishment he “treasures to this day.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.