Area students were elected by their peers to office May 30 as part of the 81st annual session of Arkansas Boys State.
The event has students build a mock government structure, including 16 mock cities each with their own city council, vice mayor and mayor. Wyatt Duncan of Bald Knob from Southside Charter High School (Batesville/Independence County) was elected to City Council for Gordon City.
"City elections lay the groundwork for the rest of the week at Arkansas Boys State," said David Saterfield, director of instruction for Arkansas Boys State. "From here, these city officials will lead citizens in their cities as they navigate simulations and city problems, working as their representatives to develop and advocate solutions for their community this week. This is just the first step in the transformative leadership journey that students embark on this week."
More than 400 students from throughout the state attended Arkansas Boys State at the University of Central Arkansas in Conway. The students are mock citizens in eight counties, 16 cities and two political parties.
"When the week comes to a close for these students, they will have learned what it means to intentionally and thoughtfully share their stories, lead their peers, and advocate for their communities," said Lloyd Jackson, executive director of Arkansas Boys State.
County elections were also held and students ran for the House of Representatives and Senate and begin campaigning for statewide office.
Elijah Schmidle of Searcy from White County Central High School was elected as justice of the peace for Hutchinson County Noah Eubanks of Searcy from Searcy High School was elected as a state representative for his congressional district.
Arkansas Boys State is an immersive program in civics education designed for high school juniors in 1940.
