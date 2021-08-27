Brian Maddox’s path to becoming a State Farm Insurance agent wasn’t always clear, but he is celebrating his 30th anniversary with the company this year.
Brian Maddox’s father, Roger Maddox, retired as a State Farm agent in 2012 after a 31-year career in Hot Springs.
Brian Maddox said he likely took his first claim as a teen when he answered a phone call at home from one of his dad’s customers.
“I thought I wanted to be an orthodontist when I started college at Harding,” he said. “Fortunately, Dad suggested I take a look at accounting instead. The thought of graduating in four years sounded a lot better than eight to 10 years.”
Maddox joined State Farm in 1991, but it wasn’t until 1999 that Brian moved his family back to Searcy to work as an agency field specialist. In 2001, he began his career as a State Farm agent.
“I remember working at the corporate office in Bloomington, Ill., and people would hear that my dad was an agent,” he said. “People always asked if that was my path and I was quick to answer that I had no desire to become an agent.
“When I graduated from Harding in 1991, I didn’t think we’d ever be back in Searcy. And then to have the opportunity to become a State Farm agent in the town where I went to school, met my wife and got married, we just knew this is where we were supposed to be.”
Wednesday will mark the Maddox agency’s 20th year.
