The Little Rock Farmers’ Market will return to the River Market pavilions for its 48th season May 6.
The market offers locally sourced and prepared foods, artists, crafters and other vendors from around the state.
Verify your print or online subscription account here. Full week print subscribers are entitled to FREE unlimited online and eEdition access through The Daily Citizen All-Access.
Verify your print or online subscription account here. Full week print subscribers are entitled to FREE unlimited online and eEdition access through The Daily Citizen All-Access.
Updated: April 20, 2023 @ 1:54 am
The 2023 season will run on Saturdays from 7 a.m.-2 p.m. through Sept. 2. Many produce vendors at the market accept SNAP benefits (look for the signage at their booths). Parking is free. Visitors are invited to park in the lot behind the market as well as in the River Market parking deck at 2nd Street and River Market Avenue.
For more information, visit Littlerock.com/river-market/farmers-market.
