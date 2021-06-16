The Little Rock Air Force Base Retiree Activities Office will begin holding a Veterans Breakfast monthly again beginning Friday at 8 a.m. in Hangar 1080, according to Director Henry F. Ward.
Ward said the breakfast is “open to all retirees” from the armed forces, and that his office would share information with them about the Retiree Activities Office.
The breakfasts are typically held on the third Friday of each month. Because of COVID-19 restrictions, pre-registration is necessary. The deadline for this week has passed, but those who want to sign up for next month’s breakfast should call (501) 987-6095.
There will be a sign-in sheet by the door and pre-packaged meals will be distributed. There also will be coffee, water and juice available.
