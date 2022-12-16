Having a set of wheels for all audiences has been the goal of Lexus since the beginning and the latest version of the small UX has taken on new dimensions. Not that its sheet metal has changed because it hasn’t but Lexus dropped the gasoline-only model, going full throttle with hybrids across the lineup.

We believe this is a good move since hybrid technology has improved over the years netting more than 40 miles per gallon without the worry of range anxiety from electrified vehicles.

Contact independent automotive columnist Len Ingrassia at lenscarcorner@comcast.net.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.