Having a set of wheels for all audiences has been the goal of Lexus since the beginning and the latest version of the small UX has taken on new dimensions. Not that its sheet metal has changed because it hasn’t but Lexus dropped the gasoline-only model, going full throttle with hybrids across the lineup.
We believe this is a good move since hybrid technology has improved over the years netting more than 40 miles per gallon without the worry of range anxiety from electrified vehicles.
The former UX nameplate has been lengthened to UX250h for 2023. While slotted below the mid-size NX and larger RX, the UX is sort of a tweener SUV. After spending a week behind the wheel, we came away thinking the UX is more of a hatchback with little cargo room and less legroom.
It does excel as an urban traveler, though, and for front-seat occupants it shares Lexus’ opulence with comfy seats, larger touchscreen, high-tech features and a smooth ride.
The 2023 model has four trim levels to choose from — base at $34k, F Sport Design and Premium each priced at $37k and F Sport Handling at $42k. Each is available with front- or all-wheel drive and all are mated with a continuously variable automatic transmission.
Design and Handling F Sport models are unique. Each share the larger Lexus front end spindle grille, black roof and moonroof. The Handling F Sport, our tester, adds adaptive variable suspension for a more controlled ride in cornering, headlamp leveling, rain-sensing wipers, cornering lamps, active sound control and aluminum scuff plates.
Two electric motors power front and rear axles and combine with a 2.0-liter four-cylinder gasoline engine. Together, they boost output to 181 horsepower, not a speedster but it reaches 60 mph in a respectable eight ticks.
Due to its electric boost, the UX250h is quick off the line. The cabin remains quiet in most situations; however, if you stomp on the pedal, the hybrid system reacts in loud fashion. Adjustable drive modes from Eco, Normal, Sport and Sport Plus result in a noticeable difference in performance.
Mileage is exceptional with 41 miles per gallon in city travel and 38 highway, according to EPA tests. Our results scored better adding four miles in both categories.
Lexus has always scored high marks in cabin amenities and the UX250h is no exception. Driver and front-passenger seats are bolstered and have multiple power adjustments.
Climate vents are plentiful and include rear positions and an available 12.3-inch color touchscreen for easy adjustments in climate, audio, settings, phone and navigation. The latter required a subscription service to activate — surprising in a top of the line $47,690 sub-compact.
You might ask what separates the UX250h from parent company Toyota’s C-HR. They share surprisingly similar exteriors and available 18-inch alloys. The C-HR, however, is not available as a hybrid and lacks the Lexus panache. Base price is $27,300 compared with $34,775 for the UX250h.
2023 Lexus UX250h F Sport
Engine: 2.0-liter four-cylinder hybrid engine — 181 horsepower.
EPA rated mileage: 41 city, 38 highway, 39 combined.
Assembled: The UX250h is assembled at Toyota Motor Manufacturing facilities in Miyawaka, Fukuoka Japan. U.S./Canadian parts content — 0 percent. Major source of foreign parts, Japan — 100 percent. Country of origin, engine and transmission — Japan.
Crash test ratings: Neither the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration nor the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety had rated the UX250h as of this writing.
Warranty: 4-year/50,000-mile basic; 6-year/70,000-mile powertrain; first and second scheduled maintenance.
Contact independent automotive columnist Len Ingrassia at lenscarcorner@comcast.net.
