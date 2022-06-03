The Searcy Lions Club, which celebrated its 75th anniversary in March, is looking for new members.
Founded in 1947, the club’s mission is to provide eye examinations and eyeglasses for people in the community as well as training and resources for people who have lost their sight.
This year, the club has spent more than $3,300 on eye exams and glasses and has contributed over $2,200 to Mid-South Sight Services and to Lions World Services for the Blind.
Bob Simpson, the club’s longest-tenured member, is at Simmons Bank in Searcy every Tuesday morning at 11 a.m. to receive applications for club assistance from those who need eye care. Resources are provided through two or three annual fundraising projects.
According to Second Vice-President Letain DeVore, the COVID-19 pandemic has contributed to a decline in membership.
“We believe that there are many people in the community who would like to be a part of the Lions Club,” DeVore said. “We enjoy our meetings each week, and we make a positive difference in the lives of a number of people through our projects.”
Anybody who is interested in joining the club is welcome to be a lunch guest at a meeting.
For more information, email searcylionsclub@gmail.com or attend a meeting. The club meets every Tuesday from noon-1 p.m. at Western Sizzlin in Searcy.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.