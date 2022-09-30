Latest e-Edition
- Suicide bomber strikes Kabul education center, killing 19
- Russians push baseless theory blaming US for burst pipeline
- Some officials now say monkeypox elimination unlikely in US
- Stocks end September down 9.3%, worst month since March 2020
- Putin illegally annexes Ukraine land; Kyiv seeks NATO entry
- North Korea conducts 4th round of missile tests in 1 week
- After Ian, river flooding menaces Florida inland towns
- U.S. captives 'prayed for death' on brutal ride from Ukraine
- 41-year-old Searcy man struck, killed by vehicle Friday while walking on Old Railroad Road
- U.S. Supreme Court decision on prayer: 'We're going to see it have implications for decades'
- Truck reported stolen in 1998 found Monday in Glaise Creek
- 'Justice for Jarrod' vigil set for outside White County Courthouse on Friday at 7:30 p.m.
- Searcy mayoral candidates lay out top three goals for office
- Crowding into downtown
- Bald Knob students back to class Wednesday after water brought in with much of city under boil order
- Judsonia 51-year-old given 10 years of probation for sexually assaulting child
- Searcy mayoral candidates make pitch in chamber of commerce forum
- Main Street Cafe closing doors after 31 years in Searcy due to 'economic changes'
