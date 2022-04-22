I’m happy to announce that the White County Aging Program (Lightle Center) is back in full swing.
As many of you know, we were shut down for over a year due to COVID-19. We could not take a chance on spreading the virus among our senior citizens. The building itself was shut down to the public. Home-delivered meals, transportation, kitchen and office staff continued to work through the pandemic.
We are a 501(3)(c) non-profit organization and serve senior citizens in the White County area. We provide home-delivered meals and transportation to those who qualify along with providing socialization and recreation.
The seniors are welcome to come to the center Monday-Friday and enjoy many activities, socialize with friends and enjoy recreation. Bingo is played each day from 12:30-1:30 p.m. and door prizes are given away before the games start. Other activities include chair volleyball, dominoes and crafts.
We are also happy to announce that our dances have started back as well. Every second and fourth Thursday night they are held. Band hours are 7-10 p.m. with doors opening at 5:30 p.m. Tea, coffee and lemonade are free. We have a donation box set up by the drink station. Donations are appreciated. Soda, pizza by the slice and popcorn are offered for $1.
We look forward to seeing you at the center at 2200 E. Moore Ave. in Searcy. For more information, call (501) 268-2587. For transportation needs, call (501) 380-0567.
