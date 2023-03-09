Library to host 100th birthday of cartoonist
The Central Arkansas Library System along with friends of cartoonist George Fisher will host a 100th birthday party in his memory April 8 from 1:30-3:30 p.m. in the Darragh Center at the CALS Main Library, 100 Rock St. in Little Rock.
April 8 marks the 100th birthday of the award-winning cartoonist who from 1976-91 was the chief editorial cartoonist for the Arkansas Gazette. He later produced cartoons for the Arkansas Times.
Fisher passed away in 2003 after drawing thousands of cartoons, including those featuring Orval Faubus and Bill Clinton among many other notable Arkansas political figures. Several books containing his cartoons – including those from the popular Old Guard Rest Home series – have been published. His work inspired the Farkleberry Follies (1967-99), a theatrical show spoofing politicians and the Farkleberry Restaurant (1973-88) in Little Rock’s Regions Bank Building which featured his cartoon portraits.
Fisher’s cartoons and books will be displayed and stories about him will be shared. Special music will be provided by the Rackensack Folklore Society, which was founded in Mountain View in 1963 to promote and preserve folk music. Fisher, who had a cabin at nearby Timbo, organized a Pulaski County chapter in the mid-1960s and was a regular performer.
His first political cartoon was in 1937 during the U.S. Senate special election between Gov. Carl Bailey and Congressman John Miller following the death of Sen. Joseph T. Robinson. His first published cartoon was of Gov. Homer Adkins in 1944. One of his most notable cartoons was Gov. Faubus addressing the Legislature with everyone in the chamber, including legislators, statues and even mice, looking like Faubus. Fisher was born in 1923 in Beebe and is buried there.
Capitol Exhibit features art by Capitol employees
Arkansas Secretary of State John Thurston invites visitors to the state Capitol to view the new exhibit entitled, “Hidden Talents: Art by Employees of the Arkansas State Capitol.”
The exhibit features paintings, wood carvings, mixed media, photography and digital art. Artists representing offices throughout the Capitol participated.
“The talent, skill and creativity on display is incredible. Many of these pieces were done by staff in my office and I’m proud to display their work at the Capitol for everyone to see,” Thurston said.
The exhibit will be on display in the fourth floor gallery from now through April 21. The Capitol is located at 500 Woodlane St. in Little Rock and is open weekdays from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. and weekends from 10 a.m.-3 p.m.
William Carl Garner Visitor Center to reopen for the season
The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Greers Ferry Lake Project Office, will reopen the William Carl Garner Visitor Center on March 17.
Hours of operation will be Friday-Sunday from 10 a.m.-4 p.m., with additional days and hours potentially being added on later in the season.
The visitor center offers numerous educational exhibits related to local and state history, hydropower usage, local fisheries and wildlife information, as well as a model of the dam.
A variety of maps are also available to assist visitors with outdoor activities.
