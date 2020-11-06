The Harding University College of Arts and Humanities is teaming up with the Colleges of Sciences, Bible and Ministry, Business and Administration, Education and Nursing to host a virtual Liberal Arts Colloquium series.
On Monday, Tuesday and Thursday at 7 p.m., university faculty will discuss the interaction with and responses of their field to the current pandemic. The event will be available via HU16 and streaming at streaming.harding.edu.
“We are bringing together experts from economics, sports, biology, chemistry, art, literature, psychology, history, public policy and theology to address the questions and problems that face us and any society confronting pandemic or epidemic disease,” said Julie Harris, professor of history and director of the Liberal Arts Colloquium. “Our goal is to assist our students and the wider community in contextualizing and coping with the events and issues surrounding COVID-19.”
On Monday, Steve Moore, David Adams, Greg Laing and David Donley will present a view of the past, present and future in pandemics. On Tuesday, Susn Kehl, Lori Klein, Rich Brown, Stephen Warren and Greg Harris will discuss managing the wider pandemic. On Thursday, Klay Bartee, Russell Keck, Steve Choate and Mac Sandlin will highlight the pandemic, the arts and mental health.
