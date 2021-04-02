Dear Editor,
After the renewal of the 1 percent sales tax was rejected by the citizens of Searcy, the knee-jerk reaction by some was doom and gloom. It was as though we were faced with two, and only two, options: bring back the tax or cut services.
I don’t believe things are as black and white as that. There had to be a more reasonable approach.
Before any decisions are made regarding the path forward, the first step is to look at how the 1 percent tax has been used. I called the mayor’s office and was informed that no one in the treasurer’s office has been keeping track of what the tax has been used for. That was astonishing to me. Knowing this was a temporary tax, one would naturally assume that some full-time employee would have been tracking how the tax was used, knowing that one day it may no longer exist.
But fortunately, a member of the City Council took it upon himself to track both the revenue and the expenditures related to this temporary tax. The mayor’s office informed me that City Council member Mike Chalenburg has provided a monthly summary to the council ever since the implementation of the tax. It is clear to me Mr. Chalenburg embodies what a public servant is all about – his initiative shows that he is a responsible fiscal steward of the taxpayers’ money.
It is my hope that Mr. Chalenburg will be allowed to make a presentation at the upcoming meeting of the mayor’s focus group so members can move forward with full knowledge regarding the percent of the revenue has been spent on one-time purchases and that which has been spent on recurring costs.
That knowledge will inform the focus group, as well as the public, regarding the amount of revenue needed to fill this hole in the budget. Instead of immediately looking at an overall tax increase, Searcy citizens and city officials need to think creatively about how to (1) identify efficiencies and (2) raise targeted revenue. Suggestions for discussion can include:
Annex the Searcy County Club: The city is not collecting any revenue from the food and liquor sold at this establishment. Plus, it is surrounded by Searcy and is considered an enclave, therefore it is eligible to be annexed. Why this hasn’t already occurred is a mystery.
Charge out-of-town guests for the use of our facilities: Why are non-city residents allowed to use the Carmichael Center for free? User fees should be established to cover the costs of use by non-residents.
Ask city departments to find efficiencies: I have worked as a top government official in three states under five governors. The first response to budget deficits was always to find internal efficiencies. Each city agency/department should be challenged to identify how they can cut their operating budgets by 10 percent. After the mayor and City Council review each department’s reports, they can decide on reasonable next steps.
Increase the liquor tax: The state currently has a 3-percent excise tax on liquor, a mixed drink tax of 14 percent and a beer tax of 1 percent. The liquor tax in Searcy is currently 5 percent (uncertain if this includes beer and liquor equally). What are the beer and liquor taxes charged by surrounding communities? How much could these taxes be increased in Searcy without driving customers elsewhere? Although, as the mayor stated, this is a relatively small amount (around $45,000-$46,000 annually), nonetheless a discussion of increasing the tax should not be off-limits.
Analyze the airport budget: Why is over 60 percent of the airport’s expenditures in the category of “miscellaneous?” Perhaps internally there are subcategories in that account and if so, they need to be reported. If not, then something should change. If a family, city or state spent over half of its budget on “miscellaneous,” there would be calls for a deeper look into how exactly the funds are being spent. I am not suggesting anything nefarious – just asking for more transparency.
The last date the tax will be collected in June 30, 2022, so there is time to address the issues before us, but we still should act responsibly now. Discussions of new facilities or improvement of existing facilities should be off the table until the budget hole is adequately addressed. Fixing this issue will demonstrate fiscal responsibility by elected officials, who can then move forward with a very specific list of new projects with specific and detailed funding requirements for citizens groups to consider. We all love Searcy and want it to remain “a place where thousands live like millions wish they could.”
Citizen input is vital for Searcy to move forward. The mayor had kindly opened up his focus group to all Searcy citizens. The next meeting is at 6:30 on Thursday, April 8, at the Carmichael Center. I hope that Searcy citizens with creative ideas on how to cut expenses and raise revenue will show up at this meeting and share their ideas. Once such ideas have been vetted, then we will know how much of a tax we may need to move forward.
Cheri Yecke
Searcy
