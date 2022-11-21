Did you know that more than 12 percent of all turkeys produced in the United States are raised right here in Arkansas? Arkansas produces 27 million turkeys per year and ranks third in the nation in turkeys raised.
But that’s not the only popular Thanksgiving dish that may have started its journey on an Arkansas farm.
Arkansas is the fourth-largest producer of sweet potatoes and our state ranks sixth in the nation in the acreage of pecans.
In the last year, Arkansas farmers harvested more than 690,000 acres of corn.
Arkansas currently ranks 11th in the nation in soybean production, producing more than 150 million bushels last year valued at $2 billion.
Soybean oil is used to make hundreds of foods, including mayonnaise, peanut butter and ranch dressing. These special ingredients may be the secret to pulling off the perfect pumpkin pie, casserole and stuffing.
From casseroles to rice pudding, another Arkansas crop makes its way to the Thanksgiving table every year.
Arkansas ranks first among rice-producing states, accounting for more than 40 percent of U.S. rice production.
Agriculture is Arkansas’ largest industry, providing more than $19 billion in value to Arkansas’ economy every year. There are 49,346 farms statewide and 97 percent of Arkansas farms are family-owned.
So as you gather around the table with family and friends, we encourage you to think about the men and women who helped bring your meal to the table. Arkansas farmers made not only your meal but countless meals across the country possible.
You can help show your appreciation to our Arkansas farmers and food service workers by looking for the “Arkansas Grown” label at your local supermarket.
Rep. Les Eaves, R-Searcy, is serving his third term in the Arkansas House of Representatives. He can be reached at leseaves2014@gmail.com.
