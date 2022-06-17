Now becoming increasingly popular, fairy gardens are fun, whimsical and most importantly, a new category in the White County Fair.
A fairy garden is the idea to make a mini whimsical world for no other than what’s in the name, fairies. These enchanting gardens can include a wide variety of items, not limited to live plants, fairy furniture and water displays like a pond or fountain.
So how would you go about creating your own personal fairy garden?
First and foremost, you need to find a base container for your garden. That can be an old pot, a wooden box, a flower pot or even a basket. You want to be able to build up your garden and have enough space to create a mini area for your fairy. To be entered in the Fairy Garden Division in this year’s fair, your container can be no larger than 12 inches. That being your only limitation, your container can be anything you make of it.
Secondly, you can’t have a garden without some plants! Therefore, you will need to find at least three plants, but you can add as many as you see fit after that. Some suggestions could be mosses, moneywort/creeping jenny, thyme, ivy and anything that you think your fairy might like. To qualify in the Fairy Garden Division, you must have at least three plants in your container.
Third and lastly, you must make it your own. You can add any detail that you feel needed in your container. This could be a fairy walkway or path, a tiny house, some chairs and a table or any decorations that can fit nicely in your container! With limitations being so few and far between this can be a fun and exciting way to let your creativity run free! And did I mention, there is both Adult and Junior divisions.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.