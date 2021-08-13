Len Ingrassia: XC 90 a Top Safety Pick again

This year’s Volvo XC90 comes with some driver choices ranging from base, sporty and luxurious trims, each wrapped in an attractive design with all-wheel-drive standard.
While an all-electric version is expected to go on sale next year, this second-generation mid-size luxury SUV is no slouch with 400 horsepower from a turbo four and two electric motors in a plug-in hybrid version.
The XC90 first generation was introduced in 2002 and has gained in popularity with refined interiors seating up to seven in high fashion. Its bright chrome vertical front grille and high-mounted wing tail lamps set it apart in a crowded segment.
Pros: spacious cabin, powerful acceleration and quiet ride.
Cons: pricey, third row seat lacking and short electric range.
The XC90 can be ordered in three trims – Momentum, R-Design and Inscription (what happened to alpha numeric?). From there, you can select three powertrains – T5, T6 and T8 – all turbo fours with eight-speed automatic transmissions and all-wheel drive. Prices range from the $50s to $80s, which might give some consumers pause.
Our test car, a loaded Inscription ($79,990) with electric power assist reached 60 mph on our test track in 5.6 seconds repeatedly, a remarkable fete considering it weighs in at just over 2 1/2 tons.
While electric motors add 87 horsepower to the equation, the powertrain switches seamlessly to its gasoline engine after just 18 miles, less than BMW X5 with 31 miles and Lincoln’s 22 miles. Equipped with towing package, the XC90 will tow up to 5,000 pounds.
With its size and girth, the XC90 offers a compliant ride in a hushed cabin with firm footing from its 20-inch alloys with all season paws. Its available air suspension system ($1,800) absorbs most roadway imperfections and electric steering allows precise movement and control.
Powering into corners we noticed some slippage and body lean; however, it handled most driving conditions with ease.
Inside displays are digital with a 12.3-inch adjustable driver display and 9-inch touch screen for infotainment controls. While many controls were intuitive, we noticed some drill-down with multiple mouse clicks required to adjust audio, navigation and certain climate controls where redundant switches would simplify the process.
The XC90’s interior is elegant and rivals many high-end foreign imports as well as domestic offerings. A laminated panoramic moonroof with power sunshade stretches through main seating areas offering a buffered look upward. Napa leather upholstery is available; however, an extremely comfortable wool blend provides a more cushioned ride without a slippery feel. Multiple power front seats with power lumbar adjustments and power cushion extension in both seating surfaces result in a form-fitting experience.
Second-row seating is comfortable with ample leg and head room. Not so with the third-row seats, which are best suited for smaller children or extended cargo room with both folded flat.
Most driver assist features are standard in upper trim levels and include adaptive cruise matched with Pro Pilot Assist, steering assist, rear cross-traffic alert with braking, blind-spot monitors, collision avoidance, low- and high-speed collision mitigation and lane-departure warning.
2021 Volvo XC90 Recharge Inscription
Engine: 2.0-liter turbo four cylinder, two electric motors, 400 combined horsepower
EPA mileage: 27 city, 26 highway, combined 28. Combined gas/electricity 55.
Assembled: Final assembly at Gothenburg, Sweden. U.S./Canadian parts content, 3 percent. Major source of foreign parts, Sweden – 30 percent; country of origin; engine, Sweden, and transmission – Japan.
Crash test ratings: The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration gave the 2021 XC90 its highest rating of five stars out of a possible five stars for overall safety with five stars for side barrier and pole ratings, five stars for driver and passenger in frontal crashes and four stars for overall resistance in rollover protection. The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety selected the XC90 as a Top Safety Pick and gave the XC90 its highest rating of “Good” in small and moderate overlap crash protection, side collision, head restraints and roof strength. It also rated crash avoidance and mitigation “Superior” in front crash vehicle-to-vehicle and “Advanced” in vehicle-to-pedestrian.
Warranty: 4-year/50,000-mile bumper to bumper and powertrain; hybrid components – 8 years/100,000 miles, complimentary maintenance for 3 years/36,000 miles.
