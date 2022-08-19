In an era where manual transmissions are a rarity, it is no accident that nearly 90 percent of all Subaru WRX‘s are equipped with a stick shift and come standard with all-wheel drive. It’s an unmatched combination that makes this four-door sedan a lot of fun to drive.
Twenty years in the making, the WRX sports sedan has been restyled this year inside and out and is powered by a 2.5-liter turbo unique to all Subarus.
The horizontally opposed four-banger has two cylinders on each side of the engine moving inward and outward at the same time. The same power plant is used across the Subaru lineup.
Four trim levels are available – Base, Premium, Limited and new GT – with attractive pricing ranging from the low $30s to mid $40s. Our Limited tester for the week had striking curb appeal in black with 18-inch dark gray-finished alloys.
Engine output increased slightly this year with modest 271 horsepower, an increase of three ponies over its predecessor. Its exterior body panels are all new with a wider grille and hood scoop. Fenders have increased flare with matching black cladding.
The wheelbase on the new WRX has grown by .9 of an inch and the car is 2.9 inches longer and 1.3 inches wider than the previous model. However, the roofline is .3 inch lower, translating to less headroom inside.
On the inside, our Limited trim included stylish Ultrasuede upholstery with red stitching, a 504-watt 11-speaker Harman Kardon audio system. Most striking is an 11.6-inch touchscreen with Smartphone connectivity, easy-to-use screen apps and steering wheel-mounted control switches for audio, gauge display and cruise control.
We enjoyed running through the gears on the manual although turbo lag is apparent below 3,000 rpms and engine cutoff is set at an unassuming 6,000 rpms. Once the turbo kicks, however, it is quick to respond and the WRX catapults forward.
We found the gearbox playful with short throws and a forgiving clutch. Notched gears can be awkward at times, but overall shifting is a pleasant experience.
The WRX is not as quick as some rivals. In our independent testing, the WRX reached 60 mph from a dead stop in 5.9 seconds and stopped from 60 to zero in a respectable 112 feet. You might want to compare performance with the Hyundai Veloster N or Honda Civic Si.
If brand loyalty is important, try the WRX STI with 341 ponies, although good luck snagging one of the 200 units available here with a mid $60s price tag.
There is a drawback with the manual tranny when it comes to safety features. Our sedan was equipped with blind-spot warning, lane-change assist, rear cross-traffic alert and high-beam assist.
You will have to stay with the base-model automatic transmission for driver-assist features such as adaptive cruise control, forward-collision warning, automated emergency braking, lane-departure warning and lane-keeping assist.
Aside from its few deficiencies, the Subaru is a performance bargain and all-wheel drive is a pavement hugger in all sorts of driving conditions.
2022 Subaru WRX Limited
Engine: 2.5-liter, turbocharged four-cylinder, 271 horsepower, 258 lb.-ft. torque.
EPA mileage per gallon: 19 city, 26 highway, 22 combined.
Assembled: Our test car is assembled in Ota, Gunma, Japan; U.S./Canadian parts content – 0 percent. Major source of foreign parts, Japan, 90 percent. Country of origin, engine and transmission – Japan.
Crash test ratings: Neither the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration nor the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety have completed crash test ratings for the 2022 model as of this writing although previous model years have scored well in all test categories.
Warranty: 3-year/36,000-mile bumper to bumper; 5-year/60,000-mile power train. No complimentary maintenance.
Len Ingrassia has been an automotive columnist for 25 years and is a former daily and group newspaper editor on the East Coast and Midwest.
Len Ingrassia has been an automotive columnist for 25 years and is a former daily and group newspaper editor on the East Coast and Midwest.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.