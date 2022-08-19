In an era where manual transmissions are a rarity, it is no accident that nearly 90 percent of all Subaru WRX‘s are equipped with a stick shift and come standard with all-wheel drive. It’s an unmatched combination that makes this four-door sedan a lot of fun to drive.

Twenty years in the making, the WRX sports sedan has been restyled this year inside and out and is powered by a 2.5-liter turbo unique to all Subarus.

Len Ingrassia has been an automotive columnist for 25 years and is a former daily and group newspaper editor on the East Coast and Midwest.

