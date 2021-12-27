If you are looking for a value-packed small sport utility vehicle at a rock-bottom price, look no further than Hyundai’s Venue. It houses a little engine that moves up to five people in relative comfort in a growing segment of hatchbacks.
We were impressed with the Venue despite its deficiencies. Three trim levels – SE, SEL and Denim – are priced from $20,000 to $23,500 including freight. It doesn’t get much better than that in today’s SUV market.
All trims include an impressive list of driver-assist features that are optional on rivals. Hyundai dropped the manual gearbox for the 2021 model year and replaced it with a continuously variable transmission that moves the front-wheel drive Venue in reasonable fashion.
Our mid-range SEL tester rode on 17-inch alloy wheels powered by a 1.6-liter, 121 horsepower naturally aspirated four-cylinder. With hill-start assist control and selectable normal, sport and snow modes, the Venue is geared for fun, not speed.
Acceleration around town is adequate though and parking the Venue is easy-peasy. The continuous variable transmission delivers a smooth ride for its small wheelbase and curb weight of nearly 2,650 pounds.
Lively highway travel is not the Venue’s strong point although its suspension provides a stable ride on pavement. Its pokey engine reaches 60 mph in a little more than nine seconds so it’s best to stay away from lengthy passing maneuvers.
Safety features include forward collision avoidance with pedestrian detection, lane-keeping assist, blind-spot and rear cross-traffic collision warnings and automatic headlamps. Adaptive cruise control is not available.
We’d recommend springing for the $2,359 Premium package that adds LED lighting all around, heated front seats and outside mirrors, 8-inch navigation touchscreen, power sunroof, Android Auto, Apple CarPlay and Sirius XM. Our tester included all the above for $23,480.
The Venue also has the best warranty in the industry and 3-year/36,000 miles scheduled maintenance for added value.
For its meager pricing, the Venue cabin compares favorably with rivals’ Kia Seltos and Soul, Honda HR-V and Hyundai Kona. The Mazda CX 30 is also a standout in this category.
We found the Venue offers comfortable front seating for driver and passenger. Rear-seat passengers have OK head and legroom, although knees will most likely rest up against front seats.
Cargo is a bright spot. With rear seats upright, there is nearly 19 cubic feet of available space that increases to 32 cubes with the rear seatbacks folded. Loading and unloading through the upright hatchback is made easier with low loading height and a wide opening.
Engine vitals are within easy view of the driver and buttons and dials are intuitively placed.
The 8-inch color touchscreen is brightly lit and controls infotainment and navigation services better than rivals.
If this segment is appealing to your pocketbook, be sure to include the Hyundai Venue in your short list of test drives.
2021 Hyundai Venue SEL
Engine: 1.6-liter, 121 horsepower inline four cylinder.
EPA Mileage: 30 city, 33 highway, 31 combined.
Assembled: Fully assembled in Ulsan, Korea. U.S./Canadian parts content – 1 percent. Major source of foreign parts, South Korea – 96 percent, Europe – 1 percent. Country of origin – engine and transmission – Korea.
Crash test ratings: The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety selected the 2021 Venue as a Top Safety Pick and awarded the SUV its highest rating of “Good” in small and moderate overlap front crash testing, side, roof strength, head restraint and seats and a “Superior” rating in crash avoidance and mitigation vehicle to vehicle and vehicle to pedestrian. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration gave the Venue four stars out of a possible five for overall safety, five stars in side crash protection and four stars in rollover and frontal crash testing.
Warranty: 5-year/60,000-mile bumper to bumper; 10-year/100,000-mile power train; 3-year/36,000-mile scheduled maintenance.
