If you’ve been jonesing for a Telluride but find its near $50,000 tag is a budget-breaker, then consider the 2022 Kia Sorento and while you’re at it, go for the new hybrid or plug-in and pocket the savings.

Gone are the days when hybrids meant bulging fenders and compromised cargo space with stodgy styling and appearance. The new Sorento is everything you like in a three-row family car with electric power and gasoline combined. No need for range anxiety looking for a charger delaying your trip or worse.

Len Ingrassia has been an automotive columnist for 25 years and is a former daily and group newspaper editor on the East Coast and Midwest.

