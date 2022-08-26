Unless you’ve been living under rocks the past decade, you already know that big pickups are all the rage with bedliners for all occasions, luscious interiors and high tech – albeit for a price.
This year, there is more to hoot and holler about with some GMC and Chevy trucks taking on Super Cruise – an intuitive semi-autonomous driving system that, well, drives itself at high speeds over compatible four-lane roads.
Our Silverado Crew High Country’s Super Cruise seemed fool-proof. Picture (no pun intended) camera sensors everywhere merged with GPS technology from adaptive cruise control providing real-time corrections with precise locators.
Still with me? If so, the rest is a breeze. Turn on the system and set speed. The truck stays centered in the driving lane, will change lanes if needed, pass and then return to cruising lane. It will maintain distance from traffic ahead and even move over a lane if rear traffic wants to pass.
There is about 130,000 miles of compatible highway in the U.S. Super Cruise is a $2,200 option and will cost $25 monthly following a free trial period. More systems will be available in cars once the semiconductor chip shortage is over.
A steering wheel camera monitors driver awareness and will shut down if it senses any unsafe condition. We tried to fool it and couldn’t.
Aside from techno-talk, the new Silverado serves a wide variety of uses from an affordable Work Truck in the mid-$30s to a night on the town with High Country or ZR2 off-roader priced in the $70s and beyond.
The new Silverado is basically a GMC Sierra look-alike in nine trim levels with four engine choices. A base 2.7-liter turbo four has decent acceleration and the 3.0-liter turbodiesel is another fuel-saver. Two V8’s round out the offerings with a 5.2-liter and our 6.2-liter in the High Country. Unfortunately, there is no hybrid option to compete with Ram and Ford.
Our High Country trim delivered a quiet and powerful ride absorbing road imperfections while shoed with 22-inch aluminum wheels and all-season paws.
Silverado comes in three cab types and two bed lengths with a towing capacity of 12,500 pounds, more than Ram but trailing Ford. While the Big Three truck manufacturers vie for consumer favor, truth is all three have record sales, with Ford typically leading sales charts followed by GMC/Chevy and Ram a close third.
The 2022 Silverado made styling changes with new front fascia and grille; however, most of the sheet metal is a carryover from the previous year.
The substantial change this year is on the inside where a pair of digital screens offer more than 2 feet of engine vitals in an adjustable instrument cluster and over a foot of infotainment touchscreen for Google apps, cabin atmosphere and entertainment features.
It’s really impressive-looking and surpasses Ford and Ram offerings. The Silverado also gets a new dashboard design eliminating an outdated column shifter with an available electronic shift lever mounted on the center console.
2022 Chevrolet Silverado Crew High Country 4WD
Engine: 6.2-liter Ecotec V8.
EPA mileage: 15 mpg city, 20 mpg highway, 17 mpg combined.
Assembled: The Silverado Crew High Country is assembled in General Motors facilities at Roanoke, Ind. U.S./Canadian parts content – 42 percent; major source of foreign parts, Mexico – 44 percent; country of origin; engine and transmission – U.S.
Crash test ratings: The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety awarded the Silverado Crew High Country a “Good” rating, its highest, in driver-side small and moderate front overlap, side impact, roof-strength protection and for head restraints and seats in rear-end collision. Headlight illumination received a “Poor” rating. Passenger-side front small overlap received a “Marginal” rating. Front crash protection received a “Superior” rating when equipped with optional equipment. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration awarded the Silverado Crew four stars out of a possible five for overall front star rating for driver and passenger protection (simulating a crash of two like vehicles each traveling at 35 mph); five stars for side-barrier and -pole ratings protection. (the side barrier test simulates an intersection collision between a standing vehicle and moving barrier at 38.5 mph. The side-pole barrier test simulates a crash into a fixed object like a tree or utility pole.) Four stars for rollover star rating.
Warranty: 3-year/36,000 mile basic; 5-year/60,000-mile powertrain; first scheduled maintenance visit.
Len Ingrassia has been an automotive columnist for 25 years and is a former daily and group newspaper editor on the East Coast and Midwest.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.