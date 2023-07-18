Few things remain recognizable over the decades. Take VW’s ‘Bug” – a 1940s slice of nostalgia that touched generations with its whimsical look and playful manners. Seems there was a Beetle in every neighborhood, winning hearts and minds with its simplistic design and air-cooled engine.
About the same time, the first American-made Jeep answered the call for a battlefield multipurpose reconnaissance vehicle. The postwar Jeep wasn’t as successful, though, ushering in multiple owners and as many failures before Fiat Chrysler Automobiles acquired the brand in 2014.
Loyal consumers stuck with the brand throughout its tumultuous times as they marveled over its ruggedness, climbing over boulders, fording rivers and lakes while taking it anywhere in the process.
Fast forward to this year’s Jeep lineup and you’re likely to find one to fit your needs for off-road duty in your part of the world. We were fortunate to snag the 20th Anniversary Wrangler Rubicon 392. In a word, it’s “fantastic”.
Spending a week with this beast gave us an appreciation for all the company has built onto its 35-inch tires with 17-inch bronze beadlock-capable wheels.
Not only is the limited production Wrangler fitted for serious off-roading, on-road speed is rip-roaring. For starters, our tester was powered by the first-ever 6.4-liter Hemi V8 engine in a Jeep. Its 470 horsepower and a similar amount of torque propelled us to 60 mph in 4.7 seconds.
True. You can outfit your Jeep with a less powerful engine with fewer toys inside for a lot less coin, but if you have a spare $94,080, the fun factor is unmatched.
Our Firecracker Red clear coat was a standout in traffic and its exhaust note roared with pedal pressure not unlike a wide-open Harley at around 80 decibels.
Tricked out with all the equipment Jeep vehicles are known for, the anniversary edition brings out the softer side with red and black-stitched Nappa leather seating, Alpine premium audio system and GPS navigation.
A full suite of driver-assist features – including adaptive cruise, 7-inch color display for apps, general settings and heated front seats – are all aimed at making the Wrangler more of a daily driver in addition to its off-road chops.
Not leaving off-roaders behind, the new Wrangler has a built-in air compressor mounted to the rear pull-out liftgate. A lengthy hose kit stored beneath the cargo floor allows for airing tires up or down giving increased traction off road, improved ride comfort in rough terrain and less chance for tire damage. And when you’re done playing in the woods, airing up will take you home safely.
Body-on-frame Jeeps, although great for off-road, make for a less than comfortable ride on highway trips. Newly contoured front seats and reclining rear seats help out a little.
Entry and exit can be a little tricky. Although sill rails line either side, it’s a nearly 2-foot climb into the cabin, giving occupants – large and small – some pause. The anniversary edition has a limited production run this model year.
2023 Jeep Wrangler Rubicon 392 20th Anniversary
Engine: 6.4-liter Hemi V8, 470 horsepower – 470 pound-feet torque.
EPA rated mileage: 13 city, 17 highway, 14 combined.
Assembled: The Jeep Wrangler Rubicon 392 is assembled in Toledo, Ohio. U.S./Canadian parts content – 61 percent; major source of foreign parts – Mexico – 21 percent. Country of origin; engine – Mexico; transmission – Germany.
Crash test ratings: The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, in limited testing, gave the Wrangler Rubicon 392 four out of five stars in frontal crash tests and three out of five stars in rollover protection. The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety had not rated the Rubicon 392 as of this writing.
Warranty: 3-year/36,000-mile bumper to bumper; 5-year/100,000-mile powertrain.
Len Ingrassia has been an automotive columnist for 25 years and is a former daily and group newspaper editor on the East Coast and Midwest.
