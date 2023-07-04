Nissan Pathfinder has long been associated with ruggedness on and off-road, and the latest fifth generation is aimed at larger families with three row seating and unibody construction.
Available in five well-equipped trim levels, Nissan engineers hope to capture more off-road enthusiasts, too, with its newer Rock Creek edition. It debuted last year with an appearance package that did little more than, well, look athletic.
This year’s version takes the new look and backs it up with structural improvements, including an off-road suspension package, a near half-inch lift when compared with the S, SV, SL and Platinum trims and 18-inch all-terrain tires with beadlock-styled wheels.
As the name implies, beadlock wheels lock the tires’ bead to the wheel for improved off-road adventures in mud, sand and rock climbing. On the flip side, the same tires are noisy at highway speeds and adversely impact pavement driving, too, so plan on buying other trim levels for an improved, cushioned ride and pocket the savings.
A new front fascia and grille, tubular roof rack, LED lighting and multiple badging sets the Rock Creek apart from its siblings.
Pathfinders range in price from the mid $30s-$40s and above. Our Rock Creek tester tipped the scales at $44,855. Each trim is powered by a 3.5-liter naturally aspirated V6 engine mated to a nine-speed automatic transmission – a substantial improvement over the discontinued – continuously variable transmission (CVT).
Our tester was equipped with standard all-wheel drive – a necessity for off-roading when compared with Jeep, Land Rover, Ford Bronco and other rivals in this crowded segment. Premium fuel adds 11 ponies for added boost but the 60-mph sprint took 6.9 seconds with our independent testing, slower than some rivals.
Don’t expect quick acceleration off the line and you won’t be disappointed. Power increases with momentum and the 4,583-pound mass feels sure-footed once up to speed.
It seems Rock Creek is trying to satisfy driver needs across the board with max towing at 6,000 pounds, a four-wheel system featuring seven drive modes – off-road geared to snow, sand and mud and standard modes including sport, eco, auto and towing. We found it does a fair job of satisfying each.
The Pathfinder is a mid-size SUV that compares favorably with Kia Telluride and Hyundai Palisade for less coin.
The ride is composed and handles road imperfections well. Heavier steering tends to mimic light truck loads. Shifting is smooth up and down the gear chain. Cornering is accomplished with little body roll and braking is average.
Mall parking can be a challenge with this size vehicle but all-around camera views make the task easier.
Three-row seating accommodates up to eight adult-size occupants and conversely can handle up to 80 cubic feet of cargo. Second-row captain’s chairs mimic front seats for comfort and third-row passengers have their own climate control.
Pathfinder cabin controls are within easy reach and its ample knobs and buttons compare favorably with drilling down digital sub menus in some rivals.
Interior seating takes on a refreshed look, too, with simulated leather and orange stitching throughout the attractive cabin.
2023 Nissan Pathfinder Rock Creek
Engine: 3.5-liter six-cylinder, 295 horsepower with premium fuel.
EPA rated mileage: 20 city, 23 highway, 21 combined-23 observed.
Assembled: The Nissan Pathfinder is assembled in Smyrna, Tenn. manufacturing facilities. U.S/Canadian parts content – 50 percent. Major source of foreign parts – not available. Country of origin, engine and transmission – U.S.
Crash test ratings: The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety awarded the new Pathfinder a Top Safety Pick and rated the Pathfinder’s overall crash worthiness as “Good,” its highest rating, in small- and moderate-overlap, side, roof strength and whiplash protection. It also received a “Superior” rating for its front-crash prevention – vehicle to vehicle and vehicle to pedestrian. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration in partial testing awarded the Pathfinder four stars out of a possible five in frontal-crash protection, five stars in overall side collisions. Side barrier simulates an intersection collision between a standing vehicle and moving barrier at 38.5 mph. A side pole barrier test simulates a crash into a fixed object like a tree or utility pole.
Warranty: 3-year/36,000-mile basic; 5-year/60,000-mile powertrain. No complimentary maintenance.
Len Ingrassia has been an automotive columnist for 25 years and is a former daily and group newspaper editor on the East Coast and Midwest.
