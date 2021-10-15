What’s smaller than a Prius, scoots around town and looks near exotic? Its one of a handful of sporty cars that has maintained its liveliness for more than 30 years and still remains in a class of its own.
We spent a week with the Mazda M5 Miata RF — a car we’ve spent time with over the decades and still enjoy driving. Let’s agree on one point at the outset though. It’s not for everyone.
For instance, if you are over 6 feet, you may want to find another set of wheels you can fit into. And while getting there is half the fun, you will want to ship your luggage ahead since it will not fit in the sparse cargo hold.
Interior space is smaller yet. Cupholders are an afterthought and exist as wobbly stick-ons in knee wells or behind a center console that has you reaching backward.
But compromises aside, its standard six-speed manual gearbox and retractable hardtop make this rear-wheel drive two-seater a blast to drive.
The RF (Retractable Fastback) is available as a base model, Club or Grand Touring for a low- to upper-$30s price.
Each weighs in at 2,452 pounds, giving the Miata a big advantage in performance, handling, braking and steering. Its 181 horsepower, 2.0-liter four-cylinder turns in a respectable 6.1 seconds in the dead stop to 60-mph sprint.
In go-kart fashion, the Miata sits low to the ground and delivers greater handling and performance thanks to its near-zero center of gravity. Under power, standard braking tends to fade, however our tester was equipped with a Brembo/BBS Recaro Package adding oversize calipers and BBS alloys to negate the fade along with heated black sport seats.
An appearance package, standard on the Club and Grand Touring, includes a front air dam, rear lip spoiler, rear bumper skirt and side sill extensions that set off an already sporty exterior.
Driving characteristics are playful with ease of parking in tight spaces, ample passing power and a firm suspension that keeps its paws firmly planted.
While a turbo would add more grunt, its naturally aspirated powerplant is part of the Miata experience. Keep the manual tranny hovering around 7,000 rpms for maximum thrust if desired.
The roof is retractable at speeds up to 6 mph and transforms the roofline to Targa status, skin to Porsche 911. Don’t attempt in traffic since we found 6 mph is near walking speed.
While quieter than the soft top, the RF still contributes to wind noise in either up or down position. We also noticed blind spots all around, regardless of top position.
While mostly a carryover from last year, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto are standard with the former available in wireless format.
Miata’s standard safety suite is impressive including blind-spot monitors, rear cross-traffic alert, lane-departure warning, emergency braking and forward-collision warning.
Since production of the Fiat 124 Spider was discontinued, the MX-5 that debuted in 2015 finds itself in the enviable position of segment leader with no close rival.
2021 Mazda MX-5 Miata Club RF
Engine: 2.0-liter, four-cylinder, 181 horsepower.
EPA rated mileage: 26 city, 34 highway, 29 combined.
Assembled: Hiroshima, Japan. U.S. /Canadian parts content — 0 percent. Major source of foreign parts, Japan — 90 percent. Country of origin, engine/transmission, Japan.
Crash test ratings: Neither the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety nor the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration have evaluated the MX-5 for overall crash protection as of this writing.
Warranty: 3-year/36,000 bumper to bumper, 5-year/60,000-mile powertrain.
