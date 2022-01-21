For 2022, Hyundai has upped the stakes with an all-new Tucson that will change the way you look at compact sport utility vehicles. This fourth-generation Korean-built platform has been restyled with sporty, sculpted creases along its side panels, a striking new grille and logo integrated into its rear glass.
The redesign places it smack against segment leaders’ RAV4, Honda CR-V and Mazda CX-5. Its interior has been upgraded substantially, too, with high-end tech equipment and digital touchscreens with no redundant knobs, switches or buttons, although we’re not sure this latter feature is a plus or minus.
The Tucson can be ordered in seven trim levels. Gasoline versions are SE, SEL, N Line and Limited. Hybrids are available in Blue hybrid, SEL Convenience Hybrid and Limited Hybrid, the latter being our test car for the week.
Four-cylinder engine choices include the standard 2.5-liter naturally aspirated, turbocharged 1.6-liter hybrid and plug-in hybrid. The non-hybrid uses an eight-speed automatic transmission with front- or all-wheel-drive configurations available.
A fully charged plug-in runs on electric power only for about 28 miles before seamlessly switching to gasoline. Our hybrid averaged 37 mpg in combined driving, less than some rivals. Hybrid prices range from $29-$37,350 fully optioned.
Under normal driving conditions, we found the Tucson delivers adequate power with a compliant ride, sufficient passing power and firm suspension that absorbs most roadway imperfections. In addition, regenerative brakes convert energy into electric power, recharging the battery.
The Tucson employs a sophisticated traction system (HTRAC) that electronically controls a variable-torque split clutch, giving the driver more control. HTRAC also allows the driver to select between Normal, Sport, Smart and Snow modes, with corresponding changes in transmission torque adjustments and instrument panel displays.
Interior space is roomy with four people. Rear levers, accessible from the liftgate, lower second-row seats providing up to 39 cubic feet of storage. Extra cargo can be stored below floor level in a lift-up storage compartment that also contains a tire repair kit in place of the spare.
For best all-around efficiency with a posh leather interior and high-tech features, we recommend the Limited Hybrid AWD. While pricier than base models, it combines hybrid fuel efficiencies with over-the-top creature comforts, the best available warranty and three-year/36,000-mile complimentary maintenance.
Features include adaptive cruise control with full stop, forward collision avoidance, lane-keeping assist, blind-spot monitors, rear cross-traffic collision avoidance, safe exit warning, 19-inch sport alloys, body color rear spoiler and remote smart-park assist that backs out of a tight parking stall by itself.
Interior features include power panoramic sunroof, rain-sensing wipers, Bose surround sound system, heated and ventilated front seats, automatic headlights, wireless phone charging, full connectivity, navigation and folding rear seats with recline feature.
If you are serious about buying in this segment, be sure to add the Tucson in your test drives for comparison.
2022 Hyundai Tucson Limited Hybrid AWD
Engine: 1.6-liter, turbocharged four-cylinder, 227 total horsepower.
EPA Mileage: 37 city, 36 highway, 37 combined.
Assembled: Final assembly of the Tucson is Ulsan, South Korea. U.S./Canadian parts content – 1 percent. Major source of foreign parts, South Korea – 89 percent. Country of origin – engine and transmission – South Korea.
Crash test ratings: Neither the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety nor the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration has reviewed the Tucson hybrid as of this writing. Both agencies gave the 2021 Tucson high marks for safety compliance.
Warranty: 5-year/60,000-mile bumper to bumper; 10-year/100,000-mile power train, 10-year/100,000-mile on hybrid system components and hybrid battery, 3-year/36,000-mile complimentary maintenance.
Len Ingrassia has been an automotive columnist for 25 years and is a former daily and group newspaper editor on the East Coast and Midwest.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.