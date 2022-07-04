There’s a new Lexus hybrid in town. The compact NX that debuted in 2015 has gone through a sizeable overhaul and returns with an impressive look inside and out.
The NX is mid-ground from the tiny UX subcompact and larger RX. It replaces the aging 300h and is available as a NX 350h or plug-in NX450h base or F Sport. All-wheel drive is standard on all.
Its innovative design gives the appearance of a much larger SUV with spindled alloys and 20-inch paws for an aggressive look. The front windshield takes on a more rakish look, further concealing the cowl.
The front grille has been up-styled with a side-inverted Lexus logo housing six rows of vertical cones. Similarly styled logos form body-panel corners all around. The overall look is futuristic and separates the Lexus in a crowded segment.
Subdued side body-panel creases carry over form the previous model and rear taillights cover the full width of the SUV for a refined look.
The Lexus hybrid system consists of a four-cylinder gas engine and three electric motors. The 350h gets a power boost to 240 horsepower, up 45 from its predecessor, while the 450h plug-in is rated at 304 ponies.
All that power translates to a faster sprint in the zero- to 60-mph run. Our independent testing clocked a 6.8-second time compared with the outgoing model at 8.1 seconds. Braking from 60 measured a respectable 126 feet.
Hybrid pricing starts in the low $40s to upper $50s. Our luxury edition prototype tester was estimated to be around $51,000.
Combined fuel economy is estimated at 40 miles per gallon compared with the outgoing model’s rating of 31.
Interior features include redesigned digital controls that are angled toward the driver’s seat. Our tester had an available 14-inch central screen replacing the standard 9.8-inch display.
What impressed us most with either screen size is what’s missing. After years of maligning the outgoing NX’s feisty touchpad, the new 350h deleted it all together. Hooray!
That said, there is a welcome learning curve with the new touchscreen. There is no home screen to launch from; however, large buttons activate most-used climate, entertainment and cabin controls. It takes some getting used to but once mastered, it reduces the frustration level associated with the outgoing model. An electronic shifter replaces the outgoing gear selector, too, leaving space for a wireless charging pad.
Interior treatment is posh with leather-like surfaces, power seats with lumbar, reclining rear seats and padded armrests throughout. Door handles are replaced with flush-mounted horizontal push bars that release locking mechanisms to exit.
All NX models include driver-assist technology including adaptive cruise control with full stop, blind-spot monitors, emergency collision braking, a pre-collision system with automatic pedestrian detection and braking, rear cross-traffic alert and lane-keeping assist.
Be sure to test drive the new NX350h or 450h along with rivals’ BMW X3, Audi Q3 and Mercedes-Benz GLA class.
2022 Lexus NX 350h AWD
Engine: 2.5-liter, four-cylinder, 3 hybrid motors – combined horsepower 240.
EPA mileage per gallon of fuel: 41 city, 37 highway.
Assembled: All 350h NX models are manufactured solely at Toyota Motor Manufacturing facilities in Japan. U.S./Canadian parts content, 0 percent.
Major source of foreign parts – Japan, 100 percent. Country of origin, engine and transmission, Japan.
Crash test ratings: The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety named the NX 350h a Top Safety Pick and awarded the NX 350h its highest rating of “Good” in crash protection involving small- and moderate-overlap frontal impact, side impact, roof strength and whiplash protection from rear collision.
Additionally, the IIHS rated the NX “Superior” in front-crash protection – vehicle to vehicle and vehicle to pedestrian for its standard systems. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration had not rated the 350h as of this writing.
Warranty: 4-year/50,000 mile basic; 6-year/70,000-mile powertrain; 8-year/100,000-mile hybrid component coverage, 10-year/150,000-mile hybrid battery coverage, first and second scheduled maintenance.
Len Ingrassia has been an automotive columnist for 25 years and is a former daily and group newspaper editor on the East Coast and Midwest.
