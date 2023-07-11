Subaru is shuffling the deck with the Impreza, making some drastic changes with its 30-year-old platform, dropping the sedan and bringing back its hot hatch RS trim.

There’s more. The 2024 sixth-generation model eliminates the five-speed manual gearbox – cheers and jeers – replacing it with a continuously variable transmission.

Len Ingrassia has been an automotive columnist for 25 years and is a former daily and group newspaper editor on the East Coast and Midwest.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.