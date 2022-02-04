The new Nissan Armada offers a compliant ride in a sea of large sport utility vehicles and holds its own with available near posh interiors. Its biggest hurdle though is competing with domestic rivals that are more fuel-efficient and offer more cargo space.
To be fair, the Armada is loaded with standard driving assists that are optional in others and it has a powerful engine that propels this 3-ton SUV in grand fashion.
The 2022 Armada comes in four well-equipped trims – S, SV, SL and our Platinum tester with prices starting in the high $40s to low $70s. Each is powered by a 5.6-liter V8 making 400 horsepower. Rear-wheel drive is standard as is a smooth-shifting seven-speed automatic transmission.
Thrust is delivered in all situations. Depress the pedal and the Armada springs into action effortlessly with no letting up. Our independent testing from a dead stop to 60 mph recorded a 5.7-second time – an impressive number for such a large vehicle.
The base S trim is an amazing value with the lowest entry price in this segment. It’s loaded with standard features including navigation, large infotainment screen, a host of cabin amenities, connectivity, a Wi-Fi hot spot and driver-assist technology including blind-spot monitoring, rear cross-traffic alert with pedestrian detection, adaptive cruise control, forward and reverse emergency braking, lane-keeping assist, automatic high beams, full sensors and camera.
At the other end of the spectrum, our Platinum tester started out at $68,300 with quilted leather interior, ventilated seats, powered third-row seat, second-row entertainment screens while riding on 22-inch wheels with Bridgestone Dueler H/T paws – all for $72,275.
We’re hard-pressed to say which trim is right for you. They each offer value for the coin, so let your heart and budget be the guide. Keep in mind that all Armada trims are bargain-priced compared with parent company’s Infiniti QX80 that shares its underpinnings while costing thousands more.
Following last year’s restyling, the 2022 Armada is a carryover, albeit with a one-touch button for reclining and lowering third-row seats – at a snail’s pace – offered only in the Platinum trim.
On the highway, the Armada floats over pavement imperfections with independent suspension. Road noise is kept to a hush. We did notice some wandering at highway speeds attributed to loose steering. Braking is firm, though, and body roll is kept to a minimum. The overall experience is a positive.
Cargo space with all three rows upright is about 16 cubic feet, the same size as a typical sedan trunk. It grows to near 50 with third-row seats lowered and 100 cubes with the second row folded flat.
For all its merit, the Armada trails in popularity, handling and cargo volume compared with Chevy Tahoe, GMC Yukon, Ford Expedition and Chevy Suburban. Maximum towing for all is in the 8,500-pound range.
2022 Nissan Armada Platinum
Engine: 5.6-liter V8, 400 horsepower, 413 pounds-feet torque.
EPA rated mileage: 13 city, 18 highway, 15 combined.
Assembled: Final assembly of the Armada is in Jacksonville, Fla. U.S/Canadian parts content – 5 percent. Major source of foreign parts, Japan – 95 percent. Country of origin, engine and transmission – Japan.
Crash test ratings: Ratings from the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety and the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration were not available as of this writing.
Warranty: 3-year/36,000-mile basic; 5-year/60,000-mile powertrain. No complimentary maintenance.
Len Ingrassia has been an automotive columnist for 25 years and is a former daily and group newspaper editor on the East Coast and Midwest.
