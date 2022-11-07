From its luxurious interior to its hybrid performance, the new Chrysler Pacifica checks a lot of boxes buyers and their families are looking for. The plug-in model we tested can shuttle soccer teams around town, drop teenagers at the mall while you shop for oodles of goodies that make your day – all without spending a plug nickel on gasoline.

Its 33-mile all-electric range and two-hour full charge rate will bring music to your ears, too, along with available luxurious interiors, albeit for a price. And yet with all its luxury appointments many American families are opting for their love affair with SUVs.

