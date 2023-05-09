The only thing for certain is change and what once was a big hit in sports car talk has diminished with powerful electric cars becoming more prevalent.
While BMW’s Z4 soft top is a fun car to drive and looks stylish, the company partnered with Toyota’s Supra to keep each afloat for a few more years due to declining sales.
Launched in 2003, the Z4 and Supra are now built alongside each other in Austria although the BMW has a more posh interior. It also costs a lot more. The Supra added a manual transmission this year while the Z4 remains automatic.
There are two trims available – base S Drive30i and our tester for a week, the more potent M40i. There are big differences in power with a turbo four-banger producing 255 horsepower in the base model compared with a turbocharged six-cylinder churning out 382 ponies. Each is mated with an eight-speed automatic transmission.
Company officials say the base model reaches 60 mph in 5.3 seconds while our independent testing of the M40i reached the mark in 3.7 ticks. The former is near the lowest segment price starting at $52,800 while the M40i begins at $65,300.
Our tricked-out model stickered at $73,620, including a Premium package, M series suspension, brakes, differential, adaptive lighting and interior upgrades.
Rivals include the Porsche 718 Boxster, Corvette and Jaguar F Type, all fine automobiles.
For open-air driving, the Z4 has a smooth system that powers the soft top up or down in nine seconds, including windows.
While there are faster roadsters out there, the Z4 has a composed ride, firmly planted with excellent acceleration. No, it’s not a track car but then most cars are not suited for the oval.
New for 2023 is an updated grille, 19-inch light-alloy wheels, available M Shadowline Package ($950) that adds mirror caps in black and adaptive full LED lighting.
We were impressed with the M40i driving dynamics with a top speed of 155 mph. For all-around driving though. we recommend the base model with less thrust for a lot less coin. It’s still quick and includes the M package.
There is a downside with the Z4. Uppermost is the minimal safety list included with base models – automatic emergency braking and automatic headlamps. Other essential safety features are optional, including blind-spot monitors, adaptive cruise control, parking sensors and lane-departure warning.
If cupholders are essential, you should consider an aftermarket variety since the Z4’s version is a weird ratchet mechanism. Apparently, Europeans stop for liquid refreshment instead of sipping while driving.
There is an off-setting feature including just under 10 cubic feet of cargo space, outdoing the Boxster and other rivals.
Interior treatment is mostly top-notch. The two-seat convertible is draped in standard synthetic leather upholstery that can be optioned with real leather, heated seats and steering wheel.
Visibility is good to the front and sides; however, rear vantage with the top up is not ideal.
2023 BMW Z4 M40i
Engine: 3.0-liter inline six, turbo – 382 hp.
EPA rated mileage: 23 city, 31 highway, 26 combined.
Assembled: Final assembly in Graz, Austria. U.S./Canadian parts – 1 percent; major source of foreign parts – Germany – 27 percent – Austria – 22 percent; country of origin, engine – Austria and transmission – Germany.
Crash Test Ratings: Neither the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety nor the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration had rated the BMW M440i as of this writing.
Warranty: 4-year/50,000-mile bumper to bumper warranty, 3-year/36,000-mile scheduled maintenance.
Len Ingrassia has been an automotive columnist for 25 years and is a former daily and group newspaper editor on the East Coast and Midwest.
