Len Ingrassia: New Supra hatchback has mix of everything awesome

If you are looking for a near-exotic set of wheels that costs tens of thousands less than a run-of-the-mill Ferrari, and gets as many looks, then check out the reincarnated Supra. It’s a thrill to drive, and has plenty of thrust and available engineering to keep you on the road or track wanting for more.
It first debuted as a Japanese sports car back in 1978 known then as a Toyota Celica. The company pulled the plug in 2002 after four generations due to declining sales and poor fuel efficiency. Years later, a unique partnership was reached with BMW bringing new life to a fifth generation in mid-2019.
Pros: Wow factor, sleek cabin styling and great fuel economy.
Cons: Tight quarters, challenging entry/exit and side/rear blind spots.
The Supra is available in four trim levels: 2.0, 3.0, 3.0 Premium and Supra A91 edition with base prices ranging from approximately $45-57,000 respectively. Our test car for the week was the mid-level 3.0 Premium, a subtle mixture of performance and safety equipment that most consumers will want.
This set of wheels is put together with the bones and numerous parts from a BMW Z4, is assembled in an Austrian BMW plant and costs thousands less than the Z4. What gives?
A closer look reveals some subtle differences between the two. Simply put, the BMW is designed to perform better with fine-tuning in overall ride, steering and braking.
Even with subtle engineering differences though, we found the Supra no slouch in performance and handling traits. Our tester featured an inline, 3.0-liter, twin-scroll turbo six-cylinder with horsepower increased by nearly 50 to 382 from last year’s re-entry model.
An inline turbo 2.0-liter four-cylinder is also available with 255 hp on both the Supra and BMW.
Both cars share an eight-speed automatic transmission with rear-wheel drive.
Our performance runs clocked the zero to 60 mph sprint in 3.9 seconds putting it in line with Porsche Cayman GTS, Audi TT, Alfa Romeo 4C and BMW M2.
The base model is nicely equipped with 18-inch wheels, large center screen, lane-keeping assist and automatic emergency braking. Moving up the ladder, 2.0 and 3.0 models add touchscreen, 12-speaker stereo, adaptive cruise, much needed blind-spot monitoring with rear cross-traffic alert and adaptive suspension.
The Premium adds heads-up display, larger brakes, JBL sound system, navigation, smartphone compatibility and full leather while the A-91 Edition adds carbon fiber mirrors and rear spoiler, sport pedals and matching color stitching.
The two-seater has a sizeable cargo area that held two large sets of golf clubs for us or lots of groceries for others.
The Supra hugs the road whether in default drive mode or Sport, although the latter delivered an exceptional punch in our road course.
If you are familiar with BMW Z4’s interior layout and switchgears, the Supra’s interior will look familiar. Worth noting, purchase comes with a track day for high-performance driving and membership in National Auto Sport Association.
2021 Toyota GR Supra
Engine:3.0-liter turbocharged six-cylinder, 382 hp, 368 lb. ft. torque
EPA mileage: 22 city, 30 highway, 25 combined
Assembled: The Supra is assembled at a BMW facility in Graz, Austria. The twin BMW Z4 includes U.S./Canadian parts content - 5 percent, major source of foreign parts, Germany 50 percent and Poland - 15 percent, country of origin, engine and transmission - Germany.
Crash test ratings: The National Highway Traffic Safety Administrationand the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety have not tested the Supra.
Warranty: 3-year/36,000-mile bumper to bumper; 5-year/60,000-mile drivetrain.; 2-year/25,000-mile scheduled maintenance.
